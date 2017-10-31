FOX 12 Surprise Squad and Columbia Sportswear help the Boys and Girls Club of Rockwood prepare for winter

The Boys and Girls Club of Rockwood offers a safe, positive place for kids to have fun and learn after school.

Many of the kids in the Rockwood club come from homes where new clothes are a rarity, and that's why FOX 12 partnered up with Columbia Sportswear to make sure those kids stay warm for the winter.

The Boys and Girls Club of Rockwood is still in need of additional funding for construction costs. The club director said there's also need for bus services to get many of the kids to the club after school each day.

To learn more about the Boys and Girls Club's new Rockwood location or to support fundraising efforts, please visit BGCPortland.org/Rockwood.

