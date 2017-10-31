FOX 12 Surprise Squad and Columbia Sportswear help the Boys and - KPTV - FOX 12

FOX 12 Surprise Squad

FOX 12 Surprise Squad and Columbia Sportswear help the Boys and Girls Club of Rockwood prepare for winter

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Boys and Girls Club of Rockwood offers a safe, positive place for kids to have fun and learn after school.

Many of the kids in the Rockwood club come from homes where new clothes are a rarity, and that's why FOX 12 partnered up with Columbia Sportswear to make sure those kids stay warm for the winter.

The Boys and Girls Club of Rockwood is still in need of additional funding for construction costs. The club director said there's also need for bus services to get many of the kids to the club after school each day.

To learn more about the Boys and Girls Club's new Rockwood location or to support fundraising efforts, please visit BGCPortland.org/Rockwood.

If you know someone deserving of a visit from the FOX 12's Surprise Squad you can nominate them by heading to KPTV.com/SurpriseSquad.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.