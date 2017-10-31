Missing Woodburn man caught on camera at Salem Fred Meyer; car found at Rite Aid

From left: Pedro "Pete" Munoz Morales, a surveillance image of Morales at a Fred Meyer store in Salem and a similar Chevy Sonic that was found parked at Rite Aid in Salem. (Images: Woodburn Police Department/KPTV)

A missing Woodburn man was caught on camera at a Fred Meyer store in Salem one day after he was last seen by his family.

Pedro “Pete” Munoz Morales, 58, was reported missing to the Woodburn Police Department on Oct. 25. His family last saw him Oct. 12.

Surveillance footage from the Market Street Fred Meyer in Salem showed Morales at the store at 7 p.m. Oct. 13.

He made a small grocery purchase before leaving the store.

Further investigation led to the discovery of Morales’ red Chevy Sonic hatchback at a Salem Rite Aid store at 435 Liberty Street N.E. The car had been parked outside the store since 10 a.m. Oct 16.

It was towed away by a private company on Oct. 21.

A surveillance image of Morales and a photo of a similar car were released by investigators Tuesday.

At Fred Meyer, Morales was wearing black pants, a red long-sleeve shirt with a half-zipper and a gray undershirt.

Anyone with information about this case, including Morales’ location or where he may have traveled between Oct. 13 and Oct. 16, is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Andy Shadrin at 503-982-2345.

