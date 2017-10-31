Lost and found: Vancouver PD hoping to reunite old photo album w - KPTV - FOX 12

Lost and found: Vancouver PD hoping to reunite old photo album with rightful owner

Photo album found by Vancouver Police Department. Photo album found by Vancouver Police Department.
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

The Vancouver Police Department is hoping to reunite an album full of old family photos with the rightful owner.

Vancouver officers recovered a suitcase that was left in some bushes Oct. 26.

The suitcase contained numerous items, including an old photo album with photos that appear to have been taken from the 1940s to the 1970s.

Names on the photos included Pitts, Peterson and Rabenstein.

Investigators have not been able to match the photo album to any reported incidents or theft cases.

Anyone who believes the photo album belongs to them is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department Evidence Unit at 360-487-7404.

