Portland baker scares up a win on Food Network competition

Liz Marek is well-known for her sugar creations, and recently was part of the winning team on Food Network's “Halloween Wars.”

Marek said she got her start as a cake decorator, but now she is a full-time trainer, teaching online decorating tutorials for Sugar Geek Show.

She said the experience with “Halloween Wars” was interesting since she was paired up with strangers for her team.

To find out more about Liz and to follow her competitions and tutorials, check out SugarGeekShow.com.

