City of Portland has more salt, crews ready if severe winter weather strikes again

Portland city leaders say they are prepared if the metro area experiences a repeat of last winter’s severe storms.

On Tuesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Transportation Commissioner Dan Saltzman announced plans if Portland is again slammed by snow and ice.

That includes the expanded use of salt on icy roadways.

Last winter, the Portland Bureau of Transportation used salt as a pilot program, with 100 tons coming from the city of Seattle’s supply and then another 100 tons that was purchased by PBOT.

City leaders said the use of salt was successful, so the city now has 300 tons on hand with a storage capacity up to 1,300 tons.

The city has also purchased snowplow blades using the city’s general fund to be installed on PBOT and Portland Water Bureau trucks. Additionally, Water Bureau workers have been cross-trained to drive snowplows and will be able to assist PBOT plow drivers.

The city has also reached agreements with 10 private contractors for snow removal services.

The city will require chains or other traction devices on West Burnside and Sam Jackson Park Road in the event of severe winter weather. The goal is to reduce the number of abandoned cars in key travel areas and emergency routes.

Approximately 1,750 lane miles of Portland’s streets are on the city’s anti-icing and plow routes. PBOT officials noted that their goal for plowing those streets was one lane clear and passable in each direction as soon as possible after a storm event. Passable is defined as drivable for a front-wheel drive vehicle or a vehicle with traction devices.

Wheeler said a number of lessons were learned during last year’s historic winter storms. One of those lessons, he said, is the need to be more prepared.

“Everyone who has a car should have snow chains in your trunk, so you will have them in an emergency. Know how to avoid driving entirely, by planning to telecommute or take public transit in severe weather,” Wheeler said.

For more, go to portlandoregon.gov/transportation/winter.

