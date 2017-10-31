West Linn police chief announces retirement after being on leave for 4 months

West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus has announced his retirement after being on administrative leave pending an internal investigation for four months.

The city of West Linn announced Tuesday that Timeus would retire, effective at the end of October, after leading the department for 12 years.

Timeus was placed on leave in June due to “potential personnel policy violations.”

Earlier this month, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office reported that an investigation was completed involving possible DUII allegations involving Timeus from May, but there was not enough evidence to pursue charges.

On Tuesday, the city reported the internal investigation had concluded and no “terminable offenses” were found.

“Timeus and the city have mutually agreed to part ways,” according to a statement from the city.

The city reported Timeus plans to focus on time with family, friends and pursuing hobbies.

In a statement, Timeus called his time with the department an honor, while City manager Eileen Stein thanked Timeus for his many accomplishments as police chief.

Stein said the process to select the next chief will take place in the coming month.

