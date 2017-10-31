OSP looking for driver, passenger who left scene of crash on Hwy 18

The Oregon State Police are asking for the public's help locating a driver and passenger who left the scene of a single vehicle crash on Highway 18.

OSP said the crash happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 18 near milepost 9 just west of the Van Duzer State Park.

According to OSP, preliminary information indicates a 2016 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on Hwy 18 when the vehicle veered off the road, down a ravine, and flipped onto its top in the river.

The driver has been identified as Kiera L. Haun, 24. Haun along with two passengers, Joseph A. Ratcliff, 34, and Allen Harmon, 25, all from Lincoln City, were able to climb out of the vehicle.

OSP said both Haun and Ratcliff fled the scene before emergency crews arrived.

Harmon was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who may have information of Haun or Ratcliff's location, is asked to call Oregon State Police 1-800-452-7888.

