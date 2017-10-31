Police: Domestic violence suspect sought after assault in car on Hwy 101

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a domestic violence suspect who lives in Lincoln County and has connections to Salem.

Troopers responded to reports of an assault that occurred in a car on Highway 101 at around noon Monday.

Investigators said an 18-year-old woman told police she was physically assaulted by 21-year-old Nahcoma Michael Lee Epperson as she was driving from Lincoln City to Toledo.

Epperson was last seen near the Dairy Queen in Toledo on Monday, but he is believed to be in the Siletz area. Epperson is from Siletz, but troopers said he also has connections to the Salem area.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call police at 800-452-7888. Anyone who sees Epperson should immediately call 911.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and tipsters can remain anonymous.

