Man sentenced to life for killing of two men outside NE Portland bar

It was an emotional day in court as a man convicted of murdering two people outside a bar in northeast Portland two years ago learned his fate.

A judge sentenced Robert Jermaine Richardson Jr., 23, to life in prison without release or parole Tuesday.

Earlier this month Richardson was convicted for the Oct. 2, 2015, killing of 42-year-old Anthony Howard and 30-year-old Eric Takemoto outside of the Hour Glass Pub on Northeast 74th and Glisan Street. A third victim, Josh Weibe, was shot but survived.

Police said the three victims were with other friends celebrating the birthday of Howard’s younger brother when Richardson got into a fight with the group outside the bar.

Family members said Howard pushed Richardson after the initial shots were fired in an attempt to stop him from shooting anyone else.

They said Howard’s actions were heroic, and during the sentencing hearing Tuesday, Howard's father spoke of the love his son showed others.

“He was what we call the protector. His love was ridiculous man,” Felton Howard Jr. said. “He could be at family gatherings, out on the street, at the grocery store – he’ come up out of nowhere, pick his Daddy up and kiss me on the forehead and say, ‘I love you, pop.’”

Richardson spoke to both families, apologizing for this actions.

“I do apologize. First and foremost, I want to say sorry to the mothers,” he said.

Richardson was found guilty on two counts of aggravated murder, four counts of attempted aggravated murder, assault and several other charges.

