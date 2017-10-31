Police ID suspect from Tacoma shot by police after robberies in N. Portland

Police have identified the 25-year-old suspect from Tacoma who was shot by police after robberies at a bank and a check cashing business in north Portland.

Chase A. Peeples, 25, remained in a Portland hospital Tuesday. Officers said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators said Peeples robbed Ace Check Cashing on the 2700 block of North Lombard Street and a U.S. Bank branch several blocks away last Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was found by officers at North Oatman Avenue and Saratoga Street.

Police said Peeples failed to obey officers’ commands and then turned and advanced toward the officers while reaching into his pocket.

Officer Ryan Reagan, a 19-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau, fired multiple shots from his handgun, hitting Peeples.

Investigators said no weapons were recovered at the scene immediately after the shooting.

Peeples is expected to be arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail after he’s released from the hospital, according to police.

