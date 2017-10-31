Credit card stolen during Scappoose car prowls used at Fred Meyer stores in Vancouver area

A credit card stolen during a series of car prowls in Scappoose was used by a woman at three Fred Meyer stores in the Vancouver area.

Police said a suspect or suspects entered several unlocked cars in Scappoose on Sunday and Monday and stole multiple items, including purses, credit cards, medication and keys.

A suspect attempted to steal one car after finding a key fob inside, but the suspect was not able to start the car.

Investigators determined a credit card stolen from one of the cars in Scappoose was subsequently used at Salmon Creek, Hazel Dell and Grand Central Fred Meyer stores.

A woman was seen at all three locations making the fraudulent purchases.

The woman was with two boys at the Hazel Dell store and she was with another unidentified man at the Salmon Creek location.

Surveillance images were released by police Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scappoose police at 503-397-1521 or info@scappoosepolice.com.

