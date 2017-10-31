Shriners Hospital hosts 'trick-or-treat' event for patients

Patients at Shriners Hospital enjoyed Halloween in an adaptive and inclusive way.

Portland Shriners Hospital hosted in-house trick-or-treating that accommodated all patients' special needs.

Being away from home and their neighborhoods on Halloween can be tough. Shriners event allowed kids the space, time and support they needed to enjoy the holiday and have a little fun.

Erin Thompson's daughter Chelsea was in a lawn mower accident on the first day of summer vacation. They were at Shriners getting Chelsea fit for a prosthetic, and the event brought a big smile to her face.

"I think it's great, I think it's fun for the kids, I think it's good for those to participate who are in the hospital," said Thompson. "I think it's a great opportunity, and all the effort these guys put into it is amazing."

Tons of volunteers were on hand for the event.

Each department at Shriners had a different kid-friendly theme and passed out candy.

