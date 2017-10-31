NICU babies at Kansas City hospital dress up for Halloween - KPTV - FOX 12

NICU babies at Kansas City hospital dress up for Halloween

Check out these adorable costumes for newborns celebrating their first Halloween.

Several photographers volunteered to snap the photos at the NICU at a hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. The babies were dressed up as butterflies, superheroes and pumpkins. 

The March of Dimes sponsored the photo shoot and gave the photos to the families. 

Babies born in the NICU are dealing with serious medical problems, but this helped them celebrate Halloween in a special way.  

