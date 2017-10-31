Sign warning about parasitic infection posted at NW Portland dog park

A warning has been posted at a Portland dog park, telling owners to look out for their pets' health over the winter.

The warning sign was found posted at Wallace Park, next to Chapman Elementary School in northwest Portland.

The sign says, "Just like winter is cold and flu season for people - it's giardia season for pets."

Giardia is a parasitic infection caused by drinking contaminated water and it can cause dogs to get pretty sick, but some animals don't show any signs of the infection.

"We try to keep them out of a lot of wet areas and a lot of mud if we can, but I don't know why this season is any worse then any other. We just try to keep them out of the swampy parts of the park but that's not easy to do," said dog owner, Joleen Classen.

Experts say the best way to keep your pet healthy is by making sure they have clean, safe water to drink. Also, don't bring sick dogs to the park.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.