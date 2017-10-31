Missing Milwaukie man found safe by Salem police - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing Milwaukie man found safe by Salem police

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A Milwaukie man last seen Friday morning was found safe by Salem police Tuesday.

Milwaukie police said Rason Kentta, 42, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 at the Portland Amtrak station.

He boarded a train but he did not get off at his intended destination of Klamath Falls.

Salem police reported that they found Kentta on Tuesday.

No other details were provided.

