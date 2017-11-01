Safety on the mind of Portland's biking community after New York attack

With Portland being a major bike-friendly city, many people are wondering if a similar attack like the one that happened in New York could happen here.

Publisher for BikePortland.org, Jonathan Maus, said the city should start coming up with ways to better protect people on two wheels, especially after Tuesday’s attack.

“Well I think for anyone who has ridden a bicycle, especially on a bike path, where it’s specifically only for biking, when something like this happens it goes right to your heart, it goes right to your gut and you just instantly think that could’ve been me,” said Maus.

Maus said already, bicyclists are vulnerable on the road in any city.

“It’s pretty easy for people to use cars as weapons, which is why people on bikes are always fighting for safer and safer roads,” said Maus.

If it were up to him, he would like to see concrete barriers blocking every bike lane in the city.

“The city could just put those where they have bike lane stripes,” said Maus. “A cheaper quicker solution is just the you know plastic wands with plastic curbs. There has to be ways to make bike lanes better protected.”

Plastic wands are something the city does have in some areas already.

According to the Portland Bureau of Transportation, they have a range of protection for bicyclists depending mostly on traffic speed and traffic volume.

That includes everything from regular bike lanes to ones with more space between cars and bikes, and even lanes up on sidewalks.

