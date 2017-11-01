Portland police searching for stabbing suspect in pink bunny costume

Police are looking for a man in a pink bunny costume accused of stabbing another man in Portland’s Old Town area early Wednesday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street at 5:11 a.m. and found one victim.

The officers provided aid until medical personnel arrived at the scene, and the victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with what was believed to be a non-life-threatening wound.

Officers said searched the area for the suspect, but no one matching his description could be located.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on the incident or video surveillance from this area is asked to contact the bureau using the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

