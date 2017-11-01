Woman dies after being hit by car in Aloha; speed, impairment no - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman dies after being hit by car in Aloha; speed, impairment not suspected by driver

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

A woman died after being hit by a car at Southwest Farmington Road and 195th Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the scene at around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators said 69-year-old Victoria Garcia-Flores of Beaverton was crossing Farmington Road when she was hit by an eastbound Ford Escape.

The 32-year-old driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Deputies said speeding and impairment are not believed to be factors in this collision.  

The Interagency Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the investigation.

Farmington Road was closed in the area for several hours for the investigation.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Metro West Ambulance and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in this case. 

