Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Nov. 1

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

Calling all future brides, it's the time of the year again to score a free wedding dress! Brides for a Cause is once again giving away free dresses to military brides and first responders as part of the Operation Wedding Gown event happening November 6 through November 19. Future brides have more than a thousand gowns to choose from sizes ranging from 0 to 24. For more information, please visit BridesForACause.com.

Ty Holbrook and Brian Carriere from Crossfit Cimmeria are planning an amazing physical challenge all to benefit the Boys and Girls Club. The duo will be running from Gresham to Mt. Hood, all while carrying a 100-pound ball. To learn more about the run or to donate to the effort, head to CrossFitCimmeria.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.