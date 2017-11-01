Reward offered in unsolved deadly 2015 downtown Portland shootin - KPTV - FOX 12

Reward offered in unsolved deadly 2015 downtown Portland shooting

Dion Matthews Jr., photo released by Portland Police Bureau Dion Matthews Jr., photo released by Portland Police Bureau
A reward is being offered to help solve a deadly shooting in downtown Portland in 2015.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect responsible for the death of 23-year-old Dion Anthony Matthews Jr.

Matthews was shot and killed the night of Oct.  18, 2015 near Southwest 3rd Avenue and West Burnside Street. He was found in the parking lot behind Dante's.

Witnesses described seeing people running from the area and cars leaving the scene after the shooting at around 11:15 p.m.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case and tipsters can remain anonymous.

