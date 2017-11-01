Broken pipe causes 4,200 gallons of sewage to leak near Ivy Creek in SW Portland

A broken pipe caused around 4,200 gallons of sewage to leak near Ivy Creek in southwest Portland.

Sewer maintenance crews responded to reports of an odor on the 4700 block of Southwest Lowell Court at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

They discovered the broken pipe leaking sewage near the pedestrian-only Bridlewood Bridge.

Crews installed a new section of pipe and stopped the sewage leak by midnight.

Some neighbors said they had first noticed the odor about three days earlier.

The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services reported it was not clear how much of the sewage affected Ivy Creek. However, as a precaution, the public is advised to avoid contact with Ivy Creek in that area for 48 hours because of the possibility of increased bacteria in the water.

Signs have been posted in the area to notify people of the situation.

This sewage overflow is not released to the city of Portland’s combined sewer overflow control system, according to city workers.

