Vancouver police searching for missing teen with autism believed to be in Portland area

Kaleb L. Guenther (Photos provided by Vancouver Police Department) Kaleb L. Guenther (Photos provided by Vancouver Police Department)
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Vancouver police are searching for a missing teen with autism.

Officers asked for the public’s help Wednesday morning locating Kaleb L. Guenther.

Guenther was last seen Saturday when he ran away from his home in Vancouver.

Police said he previously ran away in late August and was found in Portland after being missing for nearly a month.

Investigators believe he is most likely again in the Portland area.

Guenther is described as white, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and medium-length brown hair. He was last seen wearing an orange jersey.

Due to the weather, police believe he likely tried to acquire additional clothing.

Anyone who sees Guenther or knows where he is should call police at 360-487-7446.

