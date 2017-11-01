Beaverton family reports finding blade in girl’s Halloween candy

Deputies are investigating a report of a blade found in a girl’s Halloween candy in Beaverton.

A concerned mother contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning.

The woman told deputies she had taken her three children trick-or-treating in the area of Northwest Cornelius Pass Road and Quatama Road in Beaverton.

Later Halloween night, the woman’s 13-year-old daughter said she found a loose blade inside a packaged candy bar.

The small blade appeared to have possibly been from a pencil sharpener, according to deputies.

It is not known if the candy bar wrapper was completely sealed prior to the girl opening it.

Deputies said there are no suspects or investigative leads in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact non-emergency dispatchers at 503-629-0111.

“The sheriff's office reminds parents to be vigilant and educate their children about inspecting all Halloween candy,” according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

