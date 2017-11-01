Sheriff: Marion Co. investigation leads to meth charges; main suspect still wanted

Shannon Jennings and Debbie Cassidy were arrested and Timothy Points is wanted by Marion County deputies in connection to a yearlong meth investigation. (Photos: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

A yearlong investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office led to two arrests on methamphetamine charges, but the main suspect is still wanted, according to deputies.

The Marion County SWAT team served a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Oak Street in Gates at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The investigation was focused on 58-year-old Timothy Grover Points. Deputies said he was not at his home when the warrant was served and his location is not currently known by investigators.

Two women were arrested at the home. Shannon Jennings, 37, and Debbie Cassidy, 37, were booked into the Marion County Jail on unlawful possession of meth charges.

Deputies said more than 40 grams of meth, as well as four guns and more than $4,000 in cash were seized during the search Tuesday morning.

Points is wanted on charges of possession and delivery of meth, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 235 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows where Points is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-588-5032. He

