CrossFit trainers running to Mt. Hood to benefit Boys and Girls Club

Ty Holbrook and Brian Carriere from CrossFit Cimmeria are planning an amazing physical challenge all to benefit the Boys and Girls Club.

The duo will be running from Gresham to Mt. Hood, all while carrying a 100-pound ball.

They are pairing with Rogue, Big 5, Chipotle, CrossFit HQ, and others for the fundraiser, where they are asking people sponsor them with per-mile donations, with half of all the proceeds raised going to programs at the Boys and Girls Club.

To learn more about the run or to donate to the effort, head to CrossFitCimmeria.com.

