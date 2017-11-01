Opening statements in triple murder trial offer more insight into gruesome Woodland shooting

Authorities say two strangers were caught having sex on Delta flight bound for Detroit.More >
Deputies are investigating a report of a loose blade found in a girl’s Halloween candy in Beaverton.More >
An Arkansas man was shot and killed over the weekend as police continue to investigate the circumstances.More >
A Wisconsin mother tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of her minivan so he could hold down a plastic pool, a criminal complaint said.More >
Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury reported a letter of intent to purchase was signed Tuesday with Portland developer Marty Kehoe of Kehoe Northwest Properties, LLC.More >
A nurse is banned from working at the Oklahoma County jail after witnesses said she tried to perform an exorcism on an inmate.More >
Investigators said 69-year-old Victoria Garcia-Flores of Beaverton was crossing Farmington Road when she was hit by an eastbound Ford Escape.More >
The body of a man found in a southeast Portland park was determined to be an accidental death, likely from the man falling off his bicycle, according to police.More >
Allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein have led to a cascade of harassment allegations against other entertainment industry figures, including actors Jeremy Piven and Kevin Spacey.More >
Ahead of Halloween night, 4-year-old- Blayne Ellerbruck got to trick or treat a little early with his heroes. A special day for Blayne, but even more special for his "real" hero. Blayne's dad watched it all happen from the 4th story of Deaconess Gateway Hospital.More >
