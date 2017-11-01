Roadway changes made at PDX to help travelers, traffic

The Portland International Airport made changes to help alleviate roadway congestion and make the terminal roadway operations more efficient during busy evening hours.

The new changes were made on Wednesday.

The Port of Portland says curbside columns on the lower roadway will have new, noticeable pick-up locator numbers, that way travelers can easily connect with friends and family picking them up.

Hotel and rental car shuttles will be moved closer to the terminal building and will pick up costumers on Island 1 on the lower roadway.

Uber, Lyft and Wingz will now have additional space on the lower roadway. Travelers will now meet their ride on Island 2.

The Port of Portland said with holiday travel season right around the corner, the airport will install enhanced signage near the economy shuttle bus operations on the lower roadway that details both the color of the parking lot and the associated shelter letters.

