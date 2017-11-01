Salem man sentenced to 7 years in prison for mail theft, ID theft

A Salem man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for a series of mail and ID thefts in multiple cities.

Charley Leroy Cavilee, 43, pleaded guilty to 24 counts of ID theft and two counts of mail theft as part of a plea agreement.

Investigators said the thefts occurred in January and February.

Another suspect in this case, Melissa Mae Martin, was previously sentenced to nearly four years in prison for her role in the crimes.

Cavilee was sentenced Wednesday in Polk County to seven years and eight months in prison and ordered to pay $39,000 in restitution to the victims.

The investigation included Oregon State Police, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Police Department, Grand Ronde Tribal Police, Keizer Police Department and Salem Police Department.

