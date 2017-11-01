Deputies seek answers in death of girl waiting for school bus in S. Oregon

Police are searching for answers in the death of a girl who was hit and killed while waiting for the school bus at the end of her driveway in southern Oregon.

A passerby found 13-year-old Meadow Grace Boyd on the 5100 block of East Evans Creek Road north of Rogue River at 7:29 a.m. Monday.

Investigators believe she was hit by part of a vehicle or an object extending from a passing vehicle, including possibly a side mirror, top or side mounted rack, trailer parts or cargo items.

Detectives believe the driver would have known he or she hit something, but the driver may not have realized it was a person.

Conditions were described as dark and foggy. Several garbage cans lined the edge of the roadway where Meadow had been standing.

Meadow was the youngest of four siblings and enjoyed the outdoors, horses, rock climbing, reading and her dog Wicket, according to her family.

Family members said she was a “protector” who helped people who were bullied.

Her family hopes someone will come forward with information about her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 541-774-6800 and reference case 17-22901.

