Police: One person injured in stabbing in SE Portland

Portland police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on the report of a stabbing.

When medical personnel and officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male with a non-life-threatening stab would. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said officers found and detained a man believed to have stabbed the victim.

Based on information learned during the investigation, officers believe the victim and the suspect were arguing before the stabbing.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

