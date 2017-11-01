Students continue to occupy Reed College administration building

Wednesday marks the 10th day that students at Reed College have been camped out in the President's Office in an effort to protest perceived racial inequality on campus.

The group called Reedies Against Racism is leading the protest and members say they will keep at it until the college changes its curriculum and ideology regarding race.

FOX 12 found 30 to 40 students staging a sit-in inside President John Kroger's office and lining the hallways on Wednesday. They've even set up a couple tents and some people are sleeping there.

The students are protesting school policies and programs that they feel misrepresent people of color, including a required humanities course they call Eurocentric and "whitewashed."

The students also want Reed College to break ties with Wells Fargo Bank due to the bank's corporate dealings with prisons and the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Students and administrators are talking, but there seems to be no end to the protest in sight.

"So this kind of ignorance and this blindness harms brown students and black students, and creates potential for that system to be continuously perpetuated," said Mia Bonilla, a student at Reed College. "So there is no chance for students to really understand race critically in a way they can make this world a better place."

"We don't assume we are going to agree any time soon, but we need to find a way to disagree productively so that we can honor each others positions and perspectives and try to find a path forward," said Vice President of Student Services, Mike Brody.

Administrators have issued around two dozen no contact orders to protesters who they say barged into the College Treasurer's Office last week.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.