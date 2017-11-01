TriMet holding open houses to hear feedback from the community

TriMet is holding seven open houses this month to discuss new plans for the years ahead.

The organization says those plans include new bus lines, a low-income fare program, an all-electric bus test, and 24-hour service on some bus lines.

Many people showed up for the first meeting that was held in Oregon City Wednesday night.

The public was able to ask questions and provide feedback about the proposed plans.

"I'm really glad I asked the question about if you've got 24-hour service, is there more safety for the operators, and they said that they're going to be making some physical changes to help protect the operators so I think that's good thing overall for the whole system," said Sherrie Austin.

TriMet will be hosting more open houses throughout the metro area.

Open house times and locations:

North Portland

November 2 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

PCC Cascade Student Union

705 N Killingsworth St., Portland

Gresham

November 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Gresham City Hall

1333 NW Eastman Pkwy., Gresham

Tigard

November 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tigard Ballroom

8900 SW Commercial St., Tigard

Milwaukie

November 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Milwaukie High School

2301 SE Willard St., Milwaukie

Hillsboro

November 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Centro de Prosperidad

400 E Main St., Suite 110, Hillsboro

Downtown Portland

November 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

University of Oregon White Stag Building

70 NW Couch St., Portland

