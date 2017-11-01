Homemade explosive device, meth found during search of Newport apartment

A 54-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police found drug paraphernalia and a homemade explosive device in his Newport apartment.

Newport Police Department, along with Lincoln City Police and Oregon State Police, served a narcotics related search warrant at an apartment complex, located at 146 Southwest Cottage Street.

Police said during the search, officers found methamphetamine packaged for sale, digital scales, drug records, cash, a large quantity of Red Phosphorous, and a homemade explosive device.

Officers evacuated residents from the four unit apartment complex, and the Oregon State Police Bomb Disposal Unit secured the IED and confirmed it was capable of exploding.

Jeffrey Scott Gruver was arrested and taken to Lincoln County Jail.

Gruver has been charged with unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a place where controlled substances are kept/used, possession of a destructive device, possession of a precursor substance, and introducing contraband in jail.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to call the Newport Police Department at 541-574-3348, or Text-A-Tip at 541-270-1856.

