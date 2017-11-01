Woman assaulted by boyfriend on Hwy 101 left with teeth marks, bruises on arm

Oregon State Police continue to investigate a domestic violence call on Highway 101 between Lincoln City and Toledo.

Troopers say on October 30 around 12:00 p.m. an 18-year-old woman was physically assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Nahcoma Michael Lee Epperson, 21, of Siletz.

On Wednesday, that woman told Fox 12 Epperson bit her repeatedly leaving teeth marks and bruises on her arm.

“He literally used my arm as a chew toy, and I was screaming stop, stop and he would just do it harder,” the woman said.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, says they were headed to Siletz when Epperson became angry. As she drove he became more and more irate and began biting her.

“He just kept saying look what you are making me do, look what you are doing to yourself,” she said.

The woman said she was trying to calm him down but nothing seemed to work.

“He would bite me, then he would scream at me and then he would bite me again and if I wasn’t looking at him he would bite me more and I couldn’t get him to stop,” she said.

The incident last close to half an hour as they drove from the Lincoln City to Toledo. She says at the time staying in the car and trying for focus on driving was the safest option.

“If I pull over that means he can get out of the car and literally beat me to death,” She said. “At least when I am driving I have an excuse, like you know, I’m driving don’t hit me, you know, we are going to wreck.”

She says he eventually got out of the car near the Dairy Queen in Toledo.

OSP says Epperson is believed to be in the Siletz area and he may also have connections in the Salem area.

The Oregon State Police is asking the anyone who knows Epperson's location to call the Northern Command Center at 1 (800) 452-7888.

