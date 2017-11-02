Two burglary suspects arrested after leading deputies on chase in Beaverton

Two people were arrested Wednesday after burglarizing a home and leading deputies on a chase in Beaverton.

Frank Halpin says he is trying to sell his vacant home in the 9100 block of Southwest Meadow Lane and it's not uncommon when prospective buyers stop by with an agent. But when he came to check on the house Wednesday afternoon, something was off.

"I noticed a minivan parked in the breezeway by the garage and the house which I thought was a little odd," said Halpin.

That's when Halpin says a woman, identified as 31-year-old Lynsey Picket, walked out the front door.

"I said, 'Are you seeing the house?' and she looked a little surprised but said 'Yes.' And I said, 'Are you here with an agent?' and she said 'Yeah.' And I said 'OK, who's the agent?' and she said, 'Frank Halpin' and I said,'OK, that's me,'" said Halpin.

Halpin says he never went inside the home, instead he called 911.

Once Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived, Picket and another man, identified as 30-year-old Cody Benton, ran outside, jumped into a vehicle and then took off, coming withing feet of hitting a deputy.

Deputies pursued the vehicle, and at one point the vehicle stop and Benton got out and he took off on foot.

Picket was eventually stopped and arrested after deputies surrounded her vehicle on a dead end street.

The sheriff's office said during a search of the vehicle, deputies found materials consistent with producing methamphetamine, as well as numerous stolen credit cards and identifications.

Beaverton Police Officer Tony Bastinelli and his partner, K9 Rizzo, responded to the area and searched for Benton but could not locate him.

Just after 5 p.m., dispatch received a call from a Bi-Mart in Beaverton that reported a man had entered the store through the ceiling and ran out the front door. Deputies determined it was Benton and he had likely been hiding on the stores roof.

K9 Rizzo, with the help of Washington County Sergeant Danny DiPietro and his partner, K9 Tux, and a Multnomah County Sheriff's Office K9, began searching for Benton.

Around 6:15 p.m., K9 Tux found Benton hiding in a shed in the 5000 block of Southwest Chestnut Avenue and took him into custody.

"I was really impressed with the sheriff's department and the Beaverton police, and how quickly they responded and how aggressively they pursued them and got after them, it was pretty impressive," said Halpin.

Both Picket and Benton have been lodged at the Washington County Jail.

Picket has been charged with burglary in the first degree, possession of burglary tools, manufacturing methamphetamine, attempt to allude, three counts of attempted assault on a public safety officer, identity theft, and offensive littering.

Benton has been charged with burglary in the second degree, two counts of criminal mischief in the third degree, and two counts of criminal trespassing.

