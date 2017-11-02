Police: Man arrested after firing shotgun in SW Portland

Portland police arrested a 40-year-old man Wednesday night after he fired a shotgun while he stood on a second story balcony.

Just after 7 p.m. police responded to the Modera Goose Hollow Apartments located at 2004 Southwest Jefferson Street on the report of a single gunshot heard.

Once officers arrived on scene, they heard people arguing in a second floor apartment. The officers contacted a man and woman inside and then learned the man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The man, identified as Jeremy L. Saunders, was taken into custody.

Police said while investigating the report of gunfire, officers found and seized a shotgun that was inside the apartment.

According to police, officers did not locate evidence that the shotgun had been fired, but as the investigation continued, more information was gathered that suggested the shotgun was fired by Saunders while he stood on a second story balcony.

Saunders was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, discharge of a firearm in the city, reckless endangering, and a probation violation warrant for a previous conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

No injuries were reported, and no damaged to property has been located.

According to police, officers believe there is a possibility that the round fired may have struck an object in the area to the north of Northwest Jefferson Street near Northwest 20th Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Portland Police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

