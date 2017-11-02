Crews extinguish fire at NE Portland auto body shop - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews extinguish fire at NE Portland auto body shop

PORTLAND, OR

Firefighters responded to a fire at a northeast Portland auto body shop early Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched just before 1 a.m. to Economy Auto Parts at 6909 Northeast 47th Avenue.

When the first firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming out of the shop. Crews said the main fire was on the second floor.

Portland Fire & Rescue said it was reported people may sleep inside the business after open hours.

Firefighters searched the building and made sure everyone was out. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates have not been determined.

