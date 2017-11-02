On the Go with Joe on the Spruce Goose

A piece of history lives at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum: the Spruce Goose.

The huge plane is made entirely of wood, that’s because there were restrictions on metals during World War II.

It was designed by Howard Hughes and has the longest wingspan of any plane ever flown, measuring 320 feet.

The Spruce Goose made only one flight: Nov. 2, 1947.

Since Thursday marked the 70th anniversary of the flight, Joe V. got a history lesson on the plane.

Celebrating 70th Anniversary of its flight

To learn more about the Spruce Goose, visit its EvergreenMuseum.org information page.

