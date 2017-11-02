On the Go with Joe on the Spruce Goose

A piece of history lives at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum: the Spruce Goose.More >
A piece of history lives at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum: the Spruce Goose.More >
One Oregon City homeowner has combined Halloween frights with nautical fun to create an amazing display.More >
One Oregon City homeowner has combined Halloween frights with nautical fun to create an amazing display.More >
Many people will be heading to a popular comedy club in Portland this Halloween, but they won’t be there for the jokes.More >
Many people will be heading to a popular comedy club in Portland this Halloween, but they won’t be there for the jokes.More >
Nearly two decades after “Halloweentown” aired on TV, the movie comes alive in St. Helens each year.More >
Nearly two decades after “Halloweentown” aired on TV, the movie comes alive in St. Helens each year.More >
Learning history can be fun, especially when it involves games.More >
Learning history can be fun, especially when it involves games.More >
With Halloween around the corner, Joe V. got a superhero transformation.More >
With Halloween around the corner, Joe V. got a superhero transformation.More >
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a strong start this NBA season, and Tuesday night they finally have a chance to play in front of their hometown fans.More >
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a strong start this NBA season, and Tuesday night they finally have a chance to play in front of their hometown fans.More >
Pumpkins are more for just eating and carving, they can also be boats.More >
Pumpkins are more for just eating and carving, they can also be boats.More >
Halloween is creeping up, and a and a spooky tradition is having a scream at the Veterans Memorial.More >
Halloween is creeping up, and a and a spooky tradition is having a scream at the Veterans Memorial.More >
The Retro Gaming Expo is back at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend. Fans of classic games will find a free-play arcade, games for sale and plenty of industry guests.More >
The Retro Gaming Expo is back at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend. Fans of classic games will find a free-play arcade, games for sale and plenty of industry guests.More >
A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings, and police are saying it was a bias crime.More >
A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings, and police are saying it was a bias crime.More >
Oregon State Police continue to investigate a domestic violence call on Highway 101 between Lincoln City and Toledo.More >
Oregon State Police continue to investigate a domestic violence call on Highway 101 between Lincoln City and Toledo.More >
Smoking at work will cost you more than a week of precious vacation time at one Japanese company.More >
Smoking at work will cost you more than a week of precious vacation time at one Japanese company.More >
Samuel Adams is releasing an “extremely sought-after” craft beer that won’t be available in 12 states due to its sky-high alcohol content.More >
Samuel Adams is releasing an “extremely sought-after” craft beer that won’t be available in 12 states due to its sky-high alcohol content.More >
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.More >
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.More >
Deputies are investigating a report of a loose blade found in a girl’s Halloween candy in Beaverton.More >
Deputies are investigating a report of a loose blade found in a girl’s Halloween candy in Beaverton.More >
A 70-year-old Virginia man attacked his wife with a hatchet before taking his own life with a chainsaw, police said.More >
A 70-year-old Virginia man attacked his wife with a hatchet before taking his own life with a chainsaw, police said.More >
Two people were arrested Wednesday after burglarizing a home and leading deputies on a chase in Beaverton.More >
Two people were arrested Wednesday after burglarizing a home and leading deputies on a chase in Beaverton.More >
Police are searching for answers in the death of a girl who was hit and killed while waiting for the school bus at the end of her driveway in southern Oregon.More >
Police are searching for answers in the death of a girl who was hit and killed while waiting for the school bus at the end of her driveway in southern Oregon.More >
Action star Chuck Norris is taking on medical device manufacturers in a lawsuit alleging a chemical used in MRI imaging scans poisoned his wife.More >
Action star Chuck Norris is taking on medical device manufacturers in a lawsuit alleging a chemical used in MRI imaging scans poisoned his wife.More >