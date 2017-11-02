New doc tells story of Oregon LGBTQ veterans

Veteran's Day is right around the corner, and as Americans come together to honor those who have served, the Oregon Department of Veteran's Affairs is shining a light on a group of brave Oregonians.

The documentary "Breaking the Silence” profiles the experiences of five Oregon LGBTQ service members and vets.

Monica Hamm was one of the women featured in the new movie. She told MORE that she felt she had to hide a huge part of her life while she served in the Air Force as a captain.

Hamm said the movie gave her the chance to finally tell her story.

The film, "Breaking the Silence," will premiere Friday at 7 p.m. at the Mission Theater on Northwest Glisan Street.

Following the film, there will be a panel discussion and Q and A with Hamm and the four other veteran storytellers.

To learn more about the film, please log on to OregonDVA.com.

