Chemeketa Community College locked down for threat; deputies suspect ‘swatting’

Chemeketa Community College was locked down Thursday morning due to a threat that deputies now believe was a “swatting” incident.

Swatting is when someone sends a “spoofed” message to generate a response from law enforcement to an unknowing victim, according to investigators.

Deputies responded to the Salem college after a threat was made via email.

Building 50 on the south side of campus was briefly locked down for the investigation as a precaution.

Deputies located the person who was believed to have sent the email at an off-campus location.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident is now being investigated as a case of swatting.

Deputies do not believe there is any threat to the school and they are investigating potential leads about who sent the email.

No other details were released about the investigation.

