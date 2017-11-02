Taylor Hawkins and Chad Smith talk ‘Landmarks Live’ with MORE

Some of the biggest musical acts in the world are heading to historic locations for a new concert series.

The “Landmarks Live in Concert” series features acts including the Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys and Brad Paisley playing at spots like the Apollo Theater and the Acropolis.

The series is hosted by Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Smith and Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters stopped by MORE to talk about the performances and their shared love of travel.

Hawkins also discussed his band’s ties to the Pacific Northwest and their newest album “Concrete and Gold.”

