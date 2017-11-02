Body recovered from Willamette River near Fremont Bridge - KPTV - FOX 12

Body recovered from Willamette River near Fremont Bridge

Posted: Updated:
Image: KPTV Image: KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A body was recovered from the Willamette River near the Fremont Bridge on Thursday morning.

Authorities received a report of a body in the water at around 10 a.m.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol deputies and Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene and a man’s body was recovered a short time later.

Portland Police Bureau detectives have been notified and will be conducting a death investigation.

The body will be turned over the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No further details were released Thursday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.