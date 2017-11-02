Wanted suspect accused of viciously biting girlfriend arrested i - KPTV - FOX 12

Wanted suspect accused of viciously biting girlfriend arrested in Grand Ronde

Nahcoma Michael Lee Epperson
GRAND RONDE, OR

A wanted domestic violence suspect accused of viciously biting his girlfriend as she drove on Highway 101 was arrested in Grand Ronde.

Police asked for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Nahcoma Michael Lee Epperson on Tuesday.

Investigators said he assaulted his 18-year-old girlfriend as she drove from Lincoln City to Toledo at around noon Monday. 

The woman told FOX 12 that Epperson bit her repeatedly, leaving graphic teeth marks and bruises on her arm.

“He literally used my arm as a chew toy, and I was screaming stop, stop and he would just do it harder,” the woman said.

The woman said she kept driving out of fear that Epperson would beat her if she stopped the car.

Epperson eventually got out of the car near a Dairy Queen restaurant in Toledo, according to police.  

Investigators said Epperson is from Siletz, but he also has connections to Salem. He was located at a home in Grand Ronde on Thursday.

Epperson was arrested on charges including second-degree assault, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, menacing, reckless endangering and criminal mischief. Epperson was going to be booked into the Lincoln County Jail on Thursday, according to police.

Police said Epperson also had warrants out of Marion County for other unrelated crimes.

