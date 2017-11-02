Deputies searching for missing Aloha teen believed to be with 23-year-old suspect

Annieka Vaughan, Zachary Petersen and a similar truck as one Petersen is believed to be driving (Photos: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Aloha who may be with a 23-year-old man traveling from the Portland area to Seaside or Sacramento, California.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Annieka Vaughan ran away from her home Monday.

Detectives believe she is with 23-year-old Zachary Petersen of Pasco, Washington. Petersen is a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation.

Deputies said Petersen called a crisis line in Washington prior to disappearing and he is believed to be suicidal and possibly in possession of a gun.

Petersen is known to drive a white 1998 Ford F-250 extended cab truck with Washington plates C20874C.

His last known location was in the Portland area, but detectives believe he may be traveling to the Oregon coast or California.

Petersen is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds with buzzed brown hair and brown eyes.

Vaughan is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their location is asked to call dispatchers at 503-629-1111.

