‘Thor: Ragnarok’ brings laughs and action to theaters this weekend

The latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is mixing family drama, sci-fi suspense, humor and, of course, smashing as it hits theaters this weekend.

“Thor: Ragnarok” brings back Chris Hemsworth’s titular god of thunder and Tom Hiddleston as his on-screen brother, the devious Loki, who has been posing as the pair’s father, Odin, played by Oscar-winner Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Director Taika Waititi packs all of the action seen in the previous two Thor films along with both loads of laughs and a new powerful villain in Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett’s Hela, goddess of death, and newcomer Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

Also coming along for the fun this time is Mark Ruffalo as fellow Avenger Bruce Banner and the Hulk.

MORE'S executive producer Janie Rios screened the film, and she says it's the funniest superhero movie yet.

She said it's jam-packed with tons of laughs and plenty of action and gives it a 5-star rating.

