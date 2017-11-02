Sheriff: Device stolen from construction site leads to meth, arrests in Columbia Co.

The GPS on a device stolen from a construction site led deputies to a home where four people were arrested and meth was seized, according to deputies.

A search warrant was served at a home on the 13600 block of Hanhi Drive in the Clatskanie area at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies were notified of a “pipe monitoring device” being stolen from a NW Natural construction site in Clatsop County.

The device is estimated to be worth $20,000, according to deputies.

The device contained GPS, which investigators tracked to the Hanhi Drive location.

Deputies said the stolen device was found at the home, along with 19 grams of methamphetamine and a rifle.

Jeffery Emil Drabandt, 58, was arrested on charges of first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal mischief and possession of meth. Drabandt also had an Oregon State Parole Board felony warrant.

Danny Marshall Hampton, 57, and John Cleghorn, 25, were arrested on charges of first-degree aggravated theft. Laurie Lynn Bouse, 57, was arrested on charges of hindering prosecution, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of meth.

All four suspects live in Clatskanie.

