Police investigating stabbing after argument between two men in SE Portland

An argument led to a stabbing in southeast Portland, according to police. 

Emergency crews responded to Southeast 11th Avenue and Oak Street at 10:52 a.m. Thursday.

A 52-year-old man was found suffering from a serious stab wound. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Officers said the man is expected to survive.

Investigators said he was stabbed after an argument with another man.

The only description of the suspect is a white man with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident, including people in the area with surveillance cameras, to contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

