Testimony continues in trial of man accused of killing three in Clark County

A triple-murder suspect’s trial in Clark County court continued Thursday morning with the second day of testimony from the sole surviving victim.

Breanne Leigh stared straight at Brent Luyster, the man accused of trying to kill her, as she described how close he had once been to her slain fiancé.

Luyster faces three charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder, as well as unlawful use of a weapon.

Leigh recalled how she survived a gunshot to the face and drove from the Woodland home where she was shot to a convenience store a few miles away to get help.

She said her wound prevented her from talking, so she used a tissue, or box of tissues, to write down an answer when the people trying to help asked who hurt her - “Brent Luyster in trouble with feds.”

Leigh was also adamant that she remembered Luyster walking into the home in July of 2106, and raising the gun up and shooting her.

She told jurors that it had been a tense night at a friend’s home before the shooting and said Luyster was upset because he thought he was about to be charged in a separate case out of Cowlitz County.

The group of friends, including Luyster, his girlfriend Andrea Sibley, Leigh’s fiancé Zachary Thompson, Joseph Lamar and his girlfriend Janell Knight, had gotten together at Lamar and Knight’s home.

Luyster’s 12-year-old son was also there.

Leigh said Luyster, Lamar and Thompson were standing outside talking about the case while she was inside with Knight and Luyster’s son.

She said she then heard two gunshots and walked toward the door to tell the men to stop.

Leigh said she never made it out the door but was instead greeted by Luyster, who raised a gun up and shot her in the side of the face.

“I didn’t hear any more shots after I got shot,” Leigh said. “Because I got knocked out on the ground, trying not to die.”

Prosecutors called several more witnesses Thursday, most of them law enforcement officers who talked about the bloody crime scene and the search for Luyster.

Luyster’s defense team told jurors at the beginning of the trial that Luyster is innocent and that initial police reports show Leigh indicated to first responders that she didn’t know who shot her.

They also said Luyster’s clothing and shoes from that night did not have any physical evidence from the crime scene on them.

The trial is expected to last at least three weeks, and Luyster faces life in prison if he is convicted.

