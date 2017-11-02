Sheriff: Suspect seriously injured in crash after leading Yamhill Co. deputy on chase

A suspect who led a Yamhill County deputy on a chase was seriously injured after crashing his car near McMinnville, according to investigators.

A deputy attempted to stop a 1996 Nissan Altima for a traffic violation on Northeast Alpine Avenue at 11:10 a.m. Thursday.

The driver did not stop and reached speeds over 70 mph. The deputy began to slow his pursuit and lost sight of the car as it approached Northeast Baker Street.

The deputy continued north on Westside Road, leaving the McMinnville city limits, and found the Nissan crashed on Westside Road, just south of Poverty Bend Road.

The driver, 46-year-old Jody Christopher Bogosian of Lafayette, was trapped inside. Crews rescued him from the crashed car and Bogosian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies said Bogosian is on supervision for drug offenses and had been cited by law enforcement earlier in the day for driving while suspended.

Charges in connection with the chase and crash are under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.