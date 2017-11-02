Forest Service hiring for spring and summer jobs

People looking for a new job that will let them work outside this spring or summer can get a head start on the process starting later this month.

The U.S. Forest Service is hiring more than 1,000 temporary spring and summer jobs in Oregon and Washington.

The agency noted it will accept applicants from November 14 to November 20, and there are a ton of different jobs including fire services, recreation, visitor services, archaeology and more.

Forest Service officials added that this is a great way to give back to communities, learn new skills and perform meaningful work.

More information about the different temporary jobs available in the Pacific Northwest is available at FS.USDA.gov, and anyone wanting to apply should create an online profile now at USAJobs.gov.

